Timeline: After school shooting, suspect went to Subway, McDonalds

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Broward County Sheriff says the suspect in a high school shooting that killed 17 people fired into five classrooms before dropping his rifle and running away from the scene.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School around dismissal time on Wednesday afternoon and fired into rooms on multiple floors.

Cruz eventually dropped his rifle and backpack that contained extra ammunition and ran out of the school, Israel explained.

The Sheriff says the gunman tried to blend in with fleeing students then later stopped at a Subway restaurant and a McDonald's, before being taken into custody.

A Florida judge on Thursday ordered he be held without bond on 17 counts of murder.

Here is a timeline of what the Broward County Sheriff says happened:

2:19 pm Wednesday - Uber car dropped Nikolas Cruz off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz entered the East stairwell of building 12 with a rifle inside a black soft case. He exited the stairwell and pulled the rifle from its case.

2:21 pm - The suspect readied his rifle and began shooting into rooms 1215, 1216 and 1214, then went back to 1216, back to 1215, then onto 1213.

The suspect then took the West stairwell to the second floor and shot one victim in room 1234.

The suspect then took the East stairwell to the third floor, dropped his AR-15 rifle and his backpack, and ran down the stairs.

He exited building 12 and ran toward the tennis courts, took a southbound turn on foot, crossing fields and ran West along with others who were fleeing and he tried to mix in with people "fearing for their lives."

The suspect arrived at a Walmart store and bought a drink at the Subway. He left the store.

The suspect went to a McDonalds store and sat down for a short period of time.

3:01 pm - He left the McDonalds on foot.

3:41 pm - Nikolas Cruz detained at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs, Florida, by a member of the Coconut Creek Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators have already interviewed more than 2,000 people.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel explained it's going to take a lot of time for them to sift through the information that's coming in and determine what's true and what's not.

A report from the Sheriff's Office said Cruz confessed to being the shooter. According to the report, he told interrogating officers that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds" on Wednesday afternoon.

The report added that Cruz told officers he "brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault."

Cruz told investigators that as students began to flee, he decided to discard his AR-15 rifle and a vest he was wearing so he could blend in with the crowd. Police recovered the rifle and the vest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA