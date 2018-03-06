Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles injured, daughter killed in fatal car crash

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles toasts to the Hudson Theatre reopening with Moët & Chandon at the New York Public Library on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, 2017 Getty Images)

BROOKLYN - Well-wishes, prayers, and donations are coming in from around the world for a Tony Award-winning actress who was hit by a car.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, were among five people hit by the car in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn on Monday, friends confirmed.

A GoFundMe site setup for Miles by her company managers says the actress, who is pregnant, is in critical condition. Sadly, Abigail and another child died from their injuries.

Police interviewed the driver, who investigators said may have suffered a medical issue while driving, according to multiple media reports.

In February, Miles performed at The Kennedy Center in a special concert performance with other Broadway stars. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The King and I.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe site set up for Miles and her family had raised more than $100,000.

Miles’ friends from the Broadway community tweeted their support for the beloved performer.

Sending love and prayers to our friend @RuthieAnnMiles…you are in our thoughts. — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) March 6, 2018

Please please pray for @RuthieAnnMiles. 🙏🏼 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 6, 2018

Humans of twitter. Our friend @RuthieAnnMiles has suffered an unimaginable loss and is pregnant and in critical condition. Please give what you can. https://t.co/mREvGOmiLO — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 6, 2018

One of the most radiant lights on Broadway is going through the unimaginable. Ruthie has the sweetest soul, please send all the love & light you can & consider helping here: https://t.co/K6pZ2GjzA5. There are no words. Except we love you @RuthieAnnMiles — Julie James (@julie_james) March 6, 2018

