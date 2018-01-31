WMAZ
Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , TEGNA 12:11 PM. EST January 31, 2018

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck  south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.

No lawmakers were believed injured in the accident.

Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine. 

 

 

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

 

 

Lawmakers said that the drivers of the truck were injured in the collision.

 

 

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

