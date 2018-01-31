Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol as congressional lawmakers work on a deal to fund the government and avert a shutdown by midnight Friday, on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday.

No lawmakers were believed injured in the accident.

Some members of Congress, including Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted from the train that they were fine.

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

We are okay. Please pray for all involved in this accident. https://t.co/Z2sCRaLw8x — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) January 31, 2018

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

The train hit a garbage truck, they're asking for doctors on the trains to help. Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

Lawmakers said that the drivers of the truck were injured in the collision.

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying.... — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

