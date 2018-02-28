Trump, Congress to lay wreaths as preacher Billy Graham lies in honor at Capitol

Evangelist Billy Graham delivers his message at the Billy Graham Crusade at Flushing Meadows Park 24 June 2005 in Flushing Meadows, New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The Rev. Billy Graham will lay in honor Wednesday in the United States Capitol.

Graham, a Christian evangelist who preached to millions and prayed with 12 presidents, died Feb. 21 at his North Carolina home. He was 99.

The late preacher's casket, supported by a wood catafalque and draped in a black cloth, will sit in the Capitol's Rotunda throughout the day as President Trump, members of Congress, Graham's family and the public pay their respects.

Graham is the fourth person to lie in honor at the Capitol. The last was civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005. U.S. Capitol Police officers Jacob Joseph and John Michael Gibson, both of whom were killed in the line of duty in 1998, also received the honor.

Trump and congressional leaders will lay wreaths and make remarks during an 11 a.m. ET arrival ceremony in the Rotunda, which is closed to the public. Only Trump, members of Congress, the Graham family and friends will be in attendance. The Rotunda will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the decision to host Graham's casket at the Capitol was made "very quickly" and started with a call from Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, who represents Montreat, N.C., where Graham lived.

"I quickly turned around and called (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell, and — and we got together and decided this is — this is obviously something we should do," said Ryan, who also called Trump.

Graham's body was laid in repose at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday and Tuesday. Ex-presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton both visited the library to honor Graham.

The Billy Graham Library will host the funeral on Friday and Trump will be the only president to attend. Graham's five children will speak. About 2,300 invitations were sent out for the funeral.

