WMAZ
Close

Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman responsible for last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure." He made the comments as he departed for the CPAC conference. (Feb. 23) A

Zeke Miller and Ken Thomas , TEGNA 10:56 AM. EST February 27, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign.

A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale's selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election. He filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the Trump campaign's sophisticated digital operations in 2016. He previously worked for the Trump Organization.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories