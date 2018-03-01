Trump's talk of steel tariffs sends Dow, stock indexes falling

(Photo: guruXOOX / Thinkstock)

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday that he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports roiled financial markets and stoked fears on Wall Street that other countries could retaliate with trade barriers of their own.

At one point Thursday afternoon the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 500 points, or about 2 percent.

Industrial companies that would take a hit from higher steel and aluminum prices fell sharply. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar fell 2 percent and aerospace giant Boeing gave back 4 percent.

Big exporters like Apple and drugmaker Pfizer, which would suffer if trade tensions picked up, also fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,671. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years. The Dow was down 470 points, or 19 percent, at 24,554. The Nasdaq composite fell 127 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,142.

Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House Thursday and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports. Those tariffs, he said, will remain for "a long period of time." But it was not immediately clear if the tariffs would exempt certain trading partners.

"What's been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful. It's disgraceful," Trump told them in the Cabinet Room. "You will have protection for the first time in a long while and you're going to regrow your industries."

