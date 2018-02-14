WMAZ
Virgin Airlines draws giant heart in sky to celebrate V-Day

Joel Hulsey, KSDK 2:05 PM. EST February 14, 2018

Who said Valentine's Day has to be a day just for lovers?

Wednesday morning, Virgin Atlantic Airlines dedicated time to draw an eye in the sky — or rather, a heart — for all to see. Virgin flight VIR850P originated from London's Gatwick Airport at 11:37 a.m. local time and flew to the western coast of England to draw the heart-shaped festivity.

 

 

The flight was expected to arrive back at Gatwick at 1:30 p.m. local time.

