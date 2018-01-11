WMAZ
Close

Walmart raises hourly wage to $11, expands benefits

Roughly 4.5 million workers in 18 states are starting off the new year with a pay raise.

Associated Press , TEGNA 8:18 AM. EST January 11, 2018

BENTONVILLE, ARK. - Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories