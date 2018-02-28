Walmart raises age restriction for firearm sales to 21

The Walmart logo is displayed on a shopping cart at a Walmart store on August 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2013 Getty Images)

Walmart will no longer be selling guns or ammunition to anyone under age 21, the company said Wednesday.

The move comes on the same day Dick's Sporting Goods also upped its age restriction for gun buyers to 21. Dick's also ended sales of assault-style rifles.

Walmart stopped selling AR-15 rifles and other semi-automatic weapons back in 2015 because of sluggish demand.

The AR-15 was used in the Parkland, Florida massacre that killed 17 people earlier this month.

Walmart also does not sell bump stocks, the accessory that's attached to a semi-automatic gun, which makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also does not sell large capacity magazines.

The company also said it will be removing toys from its shelves that resemble assault-style rifles.

"Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way," Walmart said.

