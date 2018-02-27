Warriors to visit African American History museum instead of White House

So much for keeping their plans under wraps.

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, in D.C. ahead of Wednesday night’s game vs. Washington, are headed to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to “hang out with some kids,” as Klay Thompson put it, rather than go to the White House.

Other than plans to avoid visiting the White House, as is customary for defending champions, the Warriors hadn’t divulged much of their itinerary.

That is until Monday night when Thompson revealed their plans after their game in New York.

“The White House is a great honor,” Thompson said. “But there are some other circumstances that we felt uncomfortable going. We’re not going to politicize anything. We’re going to hang out with some kids and take them to the African American Museum, and hopefully teach them some things along the way, and life lessons, and hopefully give them some great memories.”

Klay Thompson on the D.C. trip: "White House is a great honor, but there's some other circumstances that make us uncomfortable going."

They will tour the African-American museum with a group of kids pic.twitter.com/Hwh0MXCuKQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2018

Visiting the African American History Museum was always a well-reasoned possibility after President Donald Trump disinvited the Warriors from the White House.

The event, intended for players and coaches, won’t be open to the media. The Warriors have repeatedly said there was no intention to politicize their trip.

“It’s kind of beating a dead horse at this point,” Stephen Curry said of skipping the White House visit. “We’re excited about the opportunity we’re going to do (today) as a team. Other than that, it’s a business trip.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM