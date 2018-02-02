Watch this year's Super Bowl commercials

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor of in-game stunts and ads that aim for the heart — and in some cases even lower.
The stakes are high since a 30-second spot costs more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the more than 110 million viewers expected to tune in to the big game on Feb. 4 — ideally by striking an emotional chord with the game audience that will rub off on brands.
Next best: Simply drawing attention, even if an ad offends some people. Worst of all? Being forgotten immediately.
"More people will see me in this than they have in the last three movies I've made," actor and comedian Bill Hader ("Trainwreck") muses in a teaser for Pringles' first Super Bowl spot.
Watch some of this year's commercials below:
Amazon Prime
Wendy's
Avocados from Mexico
Squarespace
Amazon
Lexus
Pringles
Stella Artois
Febreze
Budweiser
Groupon
M&Ms
Michelob ULTRA
Doritos/Mountain Dew
Universal Parks & Resorts
Bud Light
Coca Cola
Sprint
Kia
Contributing: Associated Press
