Watch young Han Solo in action in the first 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer

The official teaser poster for Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story.' (Photo: Wikipedia)

This is the iconic young smuggler fans have been looking for: the first look of Alden Ehrenreich in action as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

After months of waiting, the trailer for the upcoming movie (in theaters May 25) is here and there's lots to see — and not just an appearance from furry Chewbacca. With Ehrenreich taking over the Harrison Ford role, Solo gets an origin story featuring his future co-pilot (played by Joonas Suotamo) as well as infamous gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, who stole the Super Bowl teaser), a shiny new Millennium Falcon and an adventure into the seedier sections of the Star Wars universe set before George Lucas' original trilogy.

