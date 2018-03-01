What's inside this year's $100,000 Oscars swag bag

Here's a look at some of the items actors and directors will get, starting with a week at the Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu. The package includes a zipline adventure and helicopter tour. (Photo: Distinctive Assets)

Congratulations, Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet. Not only are you nominated for Academy Awards, but you are being gifted a bunch of random trips and products.

Thus is the Oscar tradition. Actually, it's not an Academy-sanctioned activity at all— the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences filed and resolved a lawsuit against company Distinctive Assets over the extravagant gift bags they annually give to nominees. The company now calls their unofficial swag bags the "Everyone Wins" gift, instead of using Oscars in the branding.

For 16 years, the L.A. marketing company Distinctive Assets has delivered the directing and acting Oscar nominees a collection of freebies, which goes to each person's home or hotel the week leading up to the show.

What's in the bag that goes out to 26 stars and directors this year? A bounty of gifts that are worth at least $100,000. (Distinctive Assets won't get more specific about the value of their giveaways, but they say that a number of brands pay to be a part of the bag. And, yes, stars are taxed for the physical gifts.)

Here are the "Everyone Wins" goodies and trips that range from mildly bizarre to truly extravagant:

- Edible jewelry from Chocolatines

- Underarm sweat patches from Dandi Patch

- Lemonade-flavored moonshine from Southern Wicked Lemonade

- A 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expeditions

- A 7-day Hawaii trip at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu

- A stay at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece

- A week-long spa retreat at Golden Door

- Pepperface, a lightweight pepper spray

- Chao Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation dental procedure

- 23andMe genetic service

- A Luxura Diamonds "conflict-free" necklace

- NeverMissed dating app, available pre-launch

- A 10,000 bowl donation to an animal shelter of their choice and bags of pet food from Halo, Purely For Pets

- MZ Skin firming eye cream and golden treatment mask

- A lifetime supply of Oxygenetix foundation

- Locally-grown oranges, courtesy of delivery app EpiFruit

- A memoir by Esther Fairfax about her mother, Lotte Berk, innovator of Barre

- Healing Saint's skin serum and follicle stimulant

- Jarritos, the Mexican soda

- 10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky

- A one-year supply of ALLÉL's skincare program

- Bangarang's Positive Cube, a wooden box filled with 199 cards of positive action and quotes

- Color-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy

- Charleston & Harlow soy candles

- Danish cookbook, Cook Yourself Happy

- Curlee Girlee children's book

- Organic, vegan and small-batch Delicacies lollipops

- Face It and Eye Love It facewash and makeup removers

- Happiest Tee's American-made T-shirts

- Weight loss supplement Hydroxycut Organic

- 10-piece Inception of Beauty makeup set

- Justice for Vets symbolic coin

- An 18-minute phobia-relief session with Kalliope

- LE CÈLINE eyelashes products

- Liwu jewelry from Ireland

-Look Fabulous Forever makeup specially formulated for older women

- My Magic Mud toothpaste, which combines activated coconut shell charcoal and bentonite clay

- M.Y.O cosmetic clutch

- 99 Creative WOWs creativity kit

- Nurse Gigi skin rejuvenation procedures

- Oumere anti-aging skincare

- Paiva Aloe cleanser and mask,

- PETA's cruelty-free bath bombs

- 2 gourmet pretzel gift boxes from Posh Pretzels

- A.I. beauty startup PROVEN's personalized skincare products

- Quincy Herbals detox tea

- Quip's oral care kit

- Commissioned work from Reian Williams Fine Art

- Rouge Maple syrup

- Safi Kilima bracelet with oval tanzanite stones

- Shop Modern Innovations' levitating bluetooth speaker

- The Green Garmento's multi-use Gigantote

- Vaya's Tyffyn lunchboxes

- Totalee hair care products

- Wetsleeve on-the-go hydration sleeve

- Youthblast anti-aging supplement and 24k Gold Facial

