When is Selection Sunday 2018?

A detailed view of a Wilson Basketball with a NCAA March Madness logo on it during the first half between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Florida Gators during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

March Madness 2018 is here as the excitement builds for the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, March 11.

There are some big changes in store for this year's selection show and not everyone is thrilled.

The two-hour show will be airing on TBS starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

While CBS and Turner Sports have been partnering on NCAA Tournament coverage since 2011 the official unveiling of the tournament bracket has typically been shown on CBS. TBS will also host the Final Four.

With the network change also comes a change in venue. The show will be broadcast from a new studio in Atlanta and feature a live audience.

Perhaps the biggest change is the plan to reveal all 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament during the first 10 minutes of the show. CBS and Turner executives said the matchups will then be unveiled one region at a time. They say fans will know the entire bracket within the first 45 minutes of the show.

A coaches clipboard is seen before the Butler Bulldogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PNC Arena on March 17, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

That move isn't sitting well with everyone. Some say that revealing all of the teams at the start will take away potential drama during the actual bracket reveal.

Terrible update to NCAA Selection Show. I hate change for sake of making a change. Absolute silliness. At me. — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) March 6, 2018

TBS change to Selection Show by revealing whole field in first 10 mins before they reveal the actual bracket on Selection Sunday be like..... pic.twitter.com/e0job2Swfr — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) March 6, 2018

An egregious change that takes away practically 95% of the drama. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. And the selection show was never broke. https://t.co/MvdY4z3j1g — Jack Henkels (@jackhenkels) March 6, 2018

Once Selection Sunday wraps up, the games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 13-14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A detail of a NCAA logo decal is seen at center court in 2010. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA