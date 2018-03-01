'Bucky' Bush, brother and uncle of presidents, has died

MIAMI (AP) - William H.T. “Bucky” Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died Wednesday. He did not describe the cause.

The brother of President George H.W. Bush and uncle of President George W. Bush was co-founder and chairman of Bush O’Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri, and served on the board of directors of WellPoint Inc.

Known as “Bucky” Bush, he also active in Republican politics. When he chaired his nephew’s presidential re-election campaign in Missouri, he said he used to baby sit the 43rd President of the United States.

George Herbert Walker Bush (R) poses with his wife Barbara and his brother Bucky in the 1940's. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

Chairman Todd Graves of the Missouri Republican Party offered his condolences to the Bush family, tweeting that “Bucky Bush was a strong leader and champion for the state of Missouri.”

