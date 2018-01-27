Witnesses say woman who fell off cruise ship was fighting with husband moments before fall

What started as a relaxing vacation ended in tragedy when 44-year-old Juwanna Brooks went overboard the Carnival Triumph.

The cruise ship docked in New Orleans this week as the search for Brooks’ body continues in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, the FBI is working to figure out how she went over her balcony railing.

This is what we do know: Brooks, a Lafayette resident, was on the cruise with her husband. It was the second night of a 5-day trip. She went over a balcony Sunday, Jan. 21.

Passengers onboard say Brooks and her husband, Scott, were at dinner when they started arguing. Those passengers say the argument got out of control and the two were escorted out by security. About 30 minutes later, Brooks went overboard.

“It was scary,” said Nikki D’Andrea, a passenger on the cruise. “We went to the balcony and looked over. They threw the life thing over and they had a search light going. Really sad, it was awful.”

Brooks went overboard in the Gulf of Mexico, so Mexican authorities have taken over the search.

Here at home, the FBI is investigating.

Juwanna's family is heartbroken.

"I'm still believing that she's going to come home one way or the other. I want her to come home,” Brooks’ mother, Marilyn Winfrey, said. “That's mainly what I want right now, just to have closure."

