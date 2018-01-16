Woman convicted in fatal buttocks-injection procedure dies in prison

A woman convicted in the 2012 death of a Georgia woman who died after receiving silicone butt injections has died in prison, according to authorities.

Mississippi inmate Tracy Lynn Garner, 58, died Sunday, less than 3.5 years into her life sentence, according to a statement released Monday by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Associated Press reported. Garner was taken from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the facility.

Garner was convicted in 2014 of depraved heart murder after Karima Gordon died eight days after receiving silicone butt injections from Garner in Jackson, Miss.. Authorities say Gordon died in an Atlanta hospital of a blood clot in her lung a few days after the procedure in 2012.

Gordon, who had served in the military was referred to Garner by Natasha Stewart, an adult entertainer who went by "Pebbles." Stewart, was later convicted of manslaughter in Gordon's death.

An autopsy will be conducted on Garner to determine the cause of death.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM