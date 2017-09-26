28,000 Jeep Jogging Strollers Recalled as Injury Risk to Infants

Recalled Jeep stroller, CPSC/ CBS Boston

NEW YORK (CBS) -- Nearly 28,000 jogging strollers are being recalled because they can break and possibly injure children.

CBS Boston reports that the recall affects Delta’s J is for Jeep cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers sold at stores nationwide between Aug. 2015 and Aug. 2016 for $130-$160.

So far, there have been four reports of the stroller’s leg bracket breaking. One child has fallen from the stroller and received cuts and bruises.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone who owns a recalled stroller should stop using it immediately and contact Delta for a free repair.

For model numbers and full recall information, click here.

