Navy bans e-cigarettes fleet-wide

The Navy has banned electronic cigarettes and vaping devices throughout the fleet, citing concerns that the battery-powered gadgets can explode and injure sailors.

The new rule "suspends the use, possession, storage, and charging of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems aboard ships, submarines, aircraft, boats, craft and heavy equipment,” according to a Navy press release Tuesday.

“The prohibition applies to Sailors, Marines, Military Sealift Command civilians and any personnel working on or visiting those units.”

“This new policy is in response to continued reports of explosions of [electronic nicotine delivery devices] due to the overheating of lithium-ion batteries,” the release said. “Multiple sailors have suffered serious injuries from these devices, to include first- and second-degree burns and facial disfigurement.

“In these cases, injuries resulted from battery explosions during ENDS use, charging, replacement, or inadvertent contact with a metal object while transporting.”

The move was announced internally Tuesday in a joint message from Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

