Nearly 40,000 high chairs sold at Walmart recalled after five kids hurt

Graco is recalling nearly 40,000 highchairs after five toddlers were injured when the products flipped over with the children in them.

The Atlanta-based baby products manufacturer has received 38 reports of the rear leg of the Table2Table 6-in-1 chairs pivoting out of position, with five children getting bumps and bruises when the product fell over, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves about 36,000 highchairs that sold in Walmart (WMT) stores across the U.S. from October 2016 through December 2017. Another 3,200 were sold in Canada.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the chairs immediately and to contact Graco for a free repair kit at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com.

The chairs, which sold for about $100 apiece, convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and a toddler chair and table. The highchair's cushion is white with gold a gray polka dots. The mode number 1969721 is printed on labels on the underside of the toddler seat and on the back of the booster seat.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers," the company said on its website.

