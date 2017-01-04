New, iconic flavor joins the Girl Scout cookie roster

The first cookie is a chocolate-covered graham cracker double dipped in a crème icing.

ATLANTA – It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the world of Girl Scouts and cookie lovers.

In honor of the organization’s 100th anniversary, the troops have added two s’more-inspired cookies to the roster.

The first cookie is a chocolate-covered graham cracker, double dipped in a crème icing. The second cookie, made by the Little Brown Bakers, is a crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

If you have a sweet tooth, use the Cookie Locator App to find the nearest booth sale. The upcoming cookie season is set to begin in the spring.

