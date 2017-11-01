Newnan woman arrested after hitting kindergartner getting off school bus

43-year-old Gloria Blevins was arrested for a hit-and-run incident in Newnan on Monday. She struck a 6-year-old girl who was getting off of a school bus across the street from her house. (Photo: WXIA)

NEWNAN, GA. - A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she got off a school bus at about 2:50 Monday afternoon in front of her home in Newnan's Avery Park neighborhood.

Little Delainey is a kindergartner from Elm Street Elementary School. According to her mother, Nicole Cochran, Monday afternoon, she was in surgery at a local hospital in Newnan to fix the broken bones in her legs.

"She's in surgery to fix the broken bones in her legs," Cochran said. "They're putting plates and screws in her legs to repair the bones that were broken."

School bus dispatchers initially called 911 after Delainey was struck by the vehicle. The girl's mother also called.

Dispatchers asked Cochran if she could see any injuries.

"It looks like her leg's broken, and she has a leg injury," Cochran said on the call.

Newnan Police said that at the time of the incident, the bus's stop sign was activated. A gray Hummer 2 came from around the curve, changed lanes into oncoming traffic, passed two stopped cars and the bus before hitting Delainey.

After the Hummer hit Delainey, it kept on going.

"To see your child lay there with her leg folded the wrong way and half her face swollen, you think the worst," Cochran said.

Nicole says she is grateful the incident was not worse than it was.

Delainey says she remembers the whole incident.

After searching, Newnan Police found the vehicle at a home in the neighborhood. They apprehended the driver -- 43-year-old Gloria Blevins.

Blevins has been charged with DUI - combined influence less save, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, duty upon meeting a stopped school bus and passing in a no passing zone. She is being held in the Coweta County Jail.

Neighbors say it could have been any child. Because of that, they want Blevins to be held accountable for what she did.

"it could have been any of these kids that live in the neighborhood," said one neighbor. "And I'm just so sad for her and her family."

