Newton County Sheriff's Dept. Capt. Keith Crum on search for infant

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Nate downgraded to a Tropical DepressionOct. 7, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Family: Missing baby's body found in woodsOct. 8, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
Macon teen charged with robbery outside convenience storeOct. 8, 2017, 4:20 p.m.