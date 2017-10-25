Nextdoor app tells you who's passing out candy

Halloween candy assorti (Photo: evgenyb, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Light on -- means there's candy. Light off -- means keep walking.

This used to be how you'd know if a family was handing out candy on Halloween. Now there's an app for that.

Many people already use the Nextdoor app, which is a private social network with the people in your neighborhood.

You can post about block parties or alert neighbors about break-ins.



To know who plans on passing out candy this Halloween, click the Treat map and click whether you plan to pass out candy.

Any house with a candy corn on it is giving out candy. Not everyone is on this site, so you can still use the light on and light off method.

