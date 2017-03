Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars, cites power steering

The logo of Japanese car giant Nissan stands in the forecourt of a Nissan car dealership in Sunderland, north east England on October 25, 2016. Japanese car giant Nissan announced on October 27, 2016 it will build its new Qashqai sport utility vehicle at its plant in Sunderland, northeast England, easing concerns about Brexit's impact on the industry. / AFP / SCOTT HEPPELL (Photo credit should read SCOTT HEPPELL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SCOTT HEPPELL)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. It says the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which may not adequately secure the hose. That could allow the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. That could lead to a fire If it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said.

Nissan says dealers will install a new power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

