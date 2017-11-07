Norco recalls more than 1K children's bikes

Norco Bicycles is recalling over 1,000 bikes in the U.S. and Canada. (Photo: Norco Bicycles)

KUSA - Children's bikes made by Norco are being recalled because their cranks can break.

The recall, issued Tuesday, involves 2015, 2016 and 2017 model year Norco children's bicycles with Samox cranks.

There have been four reports of the square cranks bending or breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The bikes were sold between May 2016 and September 2017 at retailers nationwide for between $400 and $1,700 under the model names Storm, Charger and Fluid.

Customers can find the model number of the crank inside the crank's arms. The length (140mm and 152mm) can be found at the end of each arm.

If you have a recalled model number, contact a Norco Bicycles dealer for free installation of a new crankset.

You can read more about the Norco bicycle recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission here.

