Not just another game: Falcons veteran haunted by old playoff loss

Ask the young guys in the locker room about Saturday’s game, and they’ll all give you the same cliché.

“It’s just another game,” defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman said.

“I like to look at it as a regular game. I don’t hype it up. I don’t put too much sauce on it,” rookie linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said.

Try telling that to the veterans, especially the ones who played in the Falcons’ 2012 NFC Divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks. It came down to a game-winning field goal by kicker Matt Bryant, and the Falcons won 30-28.

“There’s no simulating this type of feeling,” Dwight Freeney said, who has played 14 years in the league and been to the playoffs several times. “This is some of the reasons I come back year after year, just to feel what this feels like.”

Count on the veterans to be honest. Freeney played in a playoff game with Indianapolis Colts against the New York Jets in 2003, a game in which the Jets blew them out 41-0. The fans chanted their “J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!” cheer, something that haunts Freeney.

“That cheer is still pounding in my head to this day. Every time I hear it, I cringe,” he said.

Still think it’s just another game? Players don’t lose nearly as much sleep over a regular season thumping. Get shutout in the playoffs? It haunts them 14 years later.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has a few playoff games under his belt, but that Seahawks game in 2012 is his only playoff win. He knows it’s not just another game, but he still tries to make it feel as normal as possible.

“There might be some other things going on in terms of more attention or that kinds of stuff,” Ryan said. “I think everybody’s got to deal with that however they deal with it. But as far as what we do in the building and on the field, I think what we’ve done up into this point is what we’re going to do moving forward.”





Prepare the same, but know it won’t be the same. The rookies may not find that out until Saturday when they play the Seahawks for a chance to compete in the NFC Championship.

How they can find out the truth sooner rather than later: Just ask the veterans.

