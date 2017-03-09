Notorious B.I.G. 20 years gone: Remembering Biggie Smalls

Notorious B.I.G. 1995 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) (Photo: Chris Walter)

Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press (New Jersey)

Twenty years after his death, Biggie Smalls is still a big draw.

The USA Network is working on a drama about Smalls and Tupac Shakur called, “Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac,” according to the Hollywood Reporter and his fashion label, “Hypnotize,” is hosting a pop-up shop in London, according to the NME.

Smalls, aka Christopher Wallace, was shot to death March 9, 1997 on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.The case has never been solved. He was 24.

Rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Puff Daddy take in Dr. Dre's performance at the Source Awards at the Palladium on August 3, 1995 in New York, New York

“For me, he was one of the greatest ever,” said DJ Absurd, aka Darren Shabat of New Brunswick. He’ll be spinning a Biggie tribute Saturday, March 11 at Patria in Rahway as part of his and DJ Extra B’s Yo! The ‘90s party. “He’ll always have a name. A lot of people come and go and then you never hear from them again.”

Not Biggie. Smalls’ flow had an underpinning of fatalism -- his debut album was called “Ready to Die” -- with a bit of Jamaican patois and lots of East Coast edge. The combination was unlikely and brilliant.

Hence, the music is still very fresh.

Also upcoming is an album of duets by Smalls and his wife Faith Evans called “The King & I,” due May 19. On Thursday, BET will feature day-long Biggie programming with Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the Dream and more, and the airing of a documentary called “I Talked to: Biggie,” featuring Lil Cease, Raekwon, DJ Premier, 112 and Funkmaster Flex, on BET.com.

A new documentary about Smalls in the works that’s being made in collaboration with his mother, Voletta Wallace, according to Variety.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community,” said Wallace in a statement. “His stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and still influencing the youth all over the world today.”

