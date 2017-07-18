86-year-old international jewel thief Doris Payne arrested at Walmart

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- The woman made famous for her luxury jewelry heists has been arrested again.

Doris Payne, 86, was arrested at the Walmart in Chamblee on Monday. She's known as the "Granny Gem Thief" and has been arrested several times for stealing jewelry.

International jewel thief Doris Payne: Timeline of a life of crime

% INLINE %

For her most current arrest that happened on July 17, Payne is charged with four counts of theft by shoplifting and is accused of taking items that totaled to $80.60 from the pharmacy and electronics departments.

NBC News reports Payne was released on a $607 bond and is at home.

When arrested, Payne was wearing an ankle monitor from her DeKalb County probation on other shoplifting charges from Perimeter Mall.

Her criminal career spans at least two continents and five decades. Payne had been nabbed in Atlanta in October 2015 after she was caught allegedly shoplifting a pair of $700 earrings from the Saks Fifth Avenue in Phipps Plaza.

She was on bond for that case when, in December 2016, she was arrested at Perimeter Mall and charged with shoplifting after trying to seal a diamond necklace worth nearly $2,000 from Von Maur department store. Payne was released on a $15,000 bond in that case and ordered not to travel outside the state of Georgia.

PHOTOS | Notorious jewelry thief Doris Payne

Her attorney told judges in Fulton and DeKalb County that she was too sick to stand trial. Earlier this year, Payne's attorney claimed she had cancer but did not provide documents to support that.

Her five-decade spree and 20-some arrests in countries around the world, including Greece, France, Britain and Switzerland, have made her something of a celebrity among thieves. She was the subject of a documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne, which is available now on Netflix.

In a jailhouse interview with The Desert Sun in May 2014, Payne said she began stealing watches to save her mother from an abusive relationship, but continued into her golden years so she could live a glamorous lifestyle, a far cry from her childhood of poverty in West Virginia.

© 2017 WXIA-TV