Nurse knits special costumes for NICU babies' first Halloween

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA. - An Atlanta nurse is making sure even the smallest patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta have a special Halloween.

Nurse Tara Fankhauser knitted uniquely adorable costumes – including Pinocchio, a pumpkin, baseball, and gumball machine - for babies spending their first Halloween in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Tara has been a nurse in the NICU for five years and first started the tradition last year. She starts knitting in the spring with plans to have the little costumes ready by Halloween. This year, she made more than 30 for the NICU babies.

Here are some of the adorable photos

