New York state inmates to get free tablets

ALBANY, NY -- The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has announced a new initiative to bring tablets to inmates, free of charge.

According to Acting Commissioner Annucci, "the Department will provide each incarcerated individual a tablet, at no cost, with the ability to access free educational material and eBooks and to file greivances."

Photo: @NYSDOCCS

The Department then followed up with this tweet for clarification:

Photo: @NYSDOCCS

2 on Your Side has reached out to the Department's public information officer, Thomas Mailey, for additional information.

According to Mailey, the technology will "improve operations and interactions with family and friends by expanding services to our population [...] These new tools will improve connections with families and better prepare those individuals who will be reentering the community."

Additionally, the tablets won't have any internet capabilities. Rather, they'll be preloaded with "educational material," and also feature services like Prison Rape Elimination Act reporting, Grievance filing, and the potential for placing commissary orders.

