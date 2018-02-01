Off the Beaten Path: Rockledge in Laurens Co.

Just off I-16 between Dublin and Soperton sits the tiny town of Rockledge.

We went off the beaten path to explore the history of the spot in Laurens County and show you why it's still a popular destination on the weekends.

Rockledge mayor Stephanie Miller wears a lot of hats -- she is a radio DJ, she works with barrel racing horses, and runs city business…kind of.

"It's not really a position. We don't have a city government, but people have pulled together for years and elected officials in the community," said Miller.

They even gave her a proclamation and another perk.

"I got a tag for my car that says Mayor, but they may have stolen it off an old Dodge," she said jokingly.

You might call the mayor the town's biggest cheerleader. She drove us around and explained the history of the place.

"The general store was on the main drag in the city of Rockledge. There was a gas station, the train tracks were right here in the heart of Rockledge, there was a school and some have said I do believe a library," Miller recalled.

The train still passes through. It just doesn't stop, but the old depot is still a gathering place as it's the town's post office.

Jimmy Hutcheson is a third generation "Rockledge-ian.”

Besides the place where you get your stamps, Jimmy has one of only two other businesses in town. He's a deer processor.

"It was a lot of train traffic and it was the middle of the hub for them between Savannah and Macon, so I mean it was pretty popular," Hutcheson said. "It's declined. Everybody's moved off to cities and it's just come to a small town, very small."

"With the recent census, Rockledge is home to about 583 people including four legged ones, but on the weekends, our population does increase to about 676,” said Miller. "A lot of people will call Rockledge home on the weekends."

Miller says they come to camp or ride ATVs on the dirt roads, or maybe they come for a little bit of the charm too.

"It’s not often you can find miles and miles of dirt road, you can still call Mama and Daddy when the kids aren't acting right and if you have to reprimand them, you've got that permission too," Miller said with a smile.

