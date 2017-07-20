Officer gets magic show while checking on driver

A Texas police officer thought he was checking on a stranded driver. But what he got was a show!

The Frisco officer found magician Rick Morrill sitting in his car and when to check on him. During a brief conversation, Morrill explained he was a magician and offered to do a few tricks.

The officer’s body cam video of the impromptu magic show was posted to the Frisco police Facebook page.

Enjoy! We know the officer did!

