WMAZ
Close

Officer gets magic show while checking on driver

You never know who you'll pull over, as this Frisco police officer discovered.

WTSP 4:55 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

A Texas police officer thought he was checking on a stranded driver.   But what he got was a show!

The Frisco officer found magician Rick Morrill sitting in his car and when to check on him.  During a brief conversation, Morrill explained he was a magician and offered to do a few tricks.

The officer’s body cam video of the impromptu magic show was posted to the Frisco police Facebook page.

Enjoy!  We know the officer did!

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories