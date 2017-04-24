Okefenokee Swamp fire grows to more than 46,000 acres

Smoke from the West Mims Fire at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday, April 23, 2017. (Photo: WXIA)

FARGO, GA - The West Mims Fire has grown to encompass more than 46,000 acres of land in portions of the Okefenokee Swamp in south Georgia and northern Florida since it was sparked by lightning on April 6. Officials say the fire is only 4 percent contained at the present time.

Smoke from the fire has moved across parts of both states over the past few days, with the largest smoke plume moving toward the north and northeast as seen from satellite images since last Wednesday.

As a result, Stephen C. Foster State Park has been closed until further notice.

Smoke from the fire could reach Jacksonville on Monday due to westerly winds that forecasters said are expected across the area.

Map of fire's boundaries as of Monday morning, April 24, 2017

According to NBC station WALB, residents in Clinch County, Georgia, are being urged to prepare a "go-bag" with essential documents, including identification, social security card and prescription medicines, in preparation for a possible evacuation.

"Important papers," said Fargo, Ga., Mayor John Griffis. "Anything you need to grab in a hurry to take with you."

Clinch County is one of three counties the West Mims Fire is covering portions of presently -- Ware County, Ga., and Baker County, Fla., are the other two. Winds are keeping the rate of expansion down significantly, and allowing fire fighters to maintain the level of expansion of the fire, according to Georgia Forestry officials.

RELATED | Growing Florida brush fire closes Georgia state park

As of Monday morning, the edge of the West Mims Fire is less than four miles down Georgia 94 from the city limits of Fargo. No evacuation has been put in place as of this point.

The Georgia Forestry Commission is managing the fire with crews from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Florida Forest Service and US Forest Service.

© 2017 WXIA-TV