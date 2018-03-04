Online petition calls for national holiday honoring Rev. Billy Graham

Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An online petition is calling for a national holiday to honor the late Rev. Billy Graham and has over 38,000 signatures in support.

The petition, posted on change.org, calls on Donald Trump, Richard Burr, Thom Tillis and Congress to enact a national holiday to commemorate the impact of Rev. Graham.

The petition, posted six days ago by Kyle Siler, states the following:

Lets get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday the petition has over 61,000 signatures, blowing away the original goal of 35,000.

Last week, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles declared that March 2, 2018 will be known as "Billy Graham Day" in the Queen City.

Lyles said the decree is a "citywide expression of gratitude and appreciation for all of the meaningful achievements in the life of Reverend Billy Graham."

Before he went on to become the man that many remembers as "America's Pastor," Rev. Graham grew up in a house on a dairy farm in Charlotte on Park Road. He passed away at his home in Montreat, N.C. on February 21 at the age of 99.

