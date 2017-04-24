'Operation Spring Cleaning': 23 arrested in online child sex sting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Authorities said 23 suspected child predators were arrested in multiple counties after an undercover investigation dubbed "Operation Spring Cleaning".

The arrests occurred over a five-day period beginning on April 20. The operation was centered in Gwinnett County and took months of planning.

The investigation aimed to arrest people who communicated with children online and then traveled to meet them to have sexual interactions. The operation also targeted those who were willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.

Authorities said the suspects, whose ages ranged from 19 to 48, traveled around the metro Atlanta area with the intent to meet with children for sex.

Some of their jobs included electricians, construction workers, retail employee, mechanic, hotel employee, janitor and some were unemployed.

The list of the 23 arrested includes:

1. Scott Robert Baxter, W/M, Tucker, GA, 34, retail employee

2. Andrew Sean Carroll, W/M, Dacula, GA, 19, grounds maintenance

3. Brian Dwayne Clark, W/M, Winder, GA, 41, mechanic

4. Alisha Gagguturu, I/M, Suwanee, GA, 23, unknown

5. Connor Fionn Hale, W/M, Lawrenceville, GA, 23, unemployed

6. Demetrius Deshawn Harper, B/M, Lawrenceville, GA, 22, automotive technician

7. Joel Blake Jackson, W/M, from Braselton, GA, 22, gas station attendant

8. Rasesh Jagtap, I/M, Alpharetta, GA, 33, information technology specialist

9. Akshat Jasra, I/M, Alpharetta, GA, 35, software consultant

10. David Kelley, B/M, College Park, GA, 22, model display builder

11. Steven Anthony King, B/M, Clarksville, GA, 26, warehouse employee

12. Horacio Mendoza, H/M, Lawrenceville, GA, 48, construction worker

13. Andrew Ryan Murphy, W/M, Norcross, GA, 22, janitor

14. Max Park, A/M, Suwanee, GA, 37, unemployed

15. Edward Harold Ramsey, B/M, Wichita, KS, 24, USAF

16. Melchior Simon, B/M, Duluth, GA, 28, unemployed

17. Martinez-Torres Sixto , H/M, from Norcross, GA, 30, electrician

18. Brett William Smith, Jr., W/M, 35, floor installer

19. Zadok Smith, B/M, Duluth, GA, 27, furniture assembler

20. James Evan Soggs, W/M, Sandy Springs, GA, 20, warehouse employee

21. Adis Spahic, W/M, from Lawrenceville, GA, 40, warehouse manager

22. Ertiza Talukder, I/M, Lawrenceville, GA, 23, hotel employee

23. William David Warren, W/M, Winder, GA, 41, shop foreman

The investigation was coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), and the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

Since 2014, The Georgia ICAC Task Force have arrested 77 people in similar operations as this one.

These "Operation Spring Cleaning" arrests were executed because of a joint effort of 15 different agencies which include:

- Alpharetta Police

- Atlanta Police Department

- Clayton County Police Department

- Columbus Police Department

- Coweta County Sheriff's Office

- Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC)

- Glynn County Police Department

- Hall County Sheriff's Office

- LaGrange Police Department

- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

- Marietta Police Department

- Polk County Police Department

- Woodstock Police Department

- Federal Bureau of Investigations

- Homeland Security Investigations

