ATLANTA - The Capitol's hallways fill with lobbyists every day the legislature meets – and among them are well connected forces opposing a bill called the Hidden Predator Act.

Rep. Jason Spencer (R-Woodbine) is the bill's sponsor. "We've actually uncovered organizations who knowingly covered up child sexual abuse, turned a blind eye and did not report to authorities," Spencer said.

The measure seeks to hold accountable schools, churches and organizations like the Boy Scouts of America. 30 years ago, the Scouts employed a man named Fleming Weaver. As 11Alive's Investigators reported last spring, Weaver sexually abused a scout named Rob Lawson, among others.

"What he did was sexual assault. He assaulted me," Weaver told 11Alive's Andy Pierrotti in 2017. His attorney told Pierrotti the BSA protected Weaver for decades.

Spencer's bill would allow adult victims as old as 38 to sue organizations allegedly complicit in child sexual abuse cases; to sue individual abusers as well; and to increase from two to eight years the time period for what attorneys call "discovery" to uncover facts of the case.

State records show that starting last year, the Boy Scouts of America have paid a half dozen lobbyists with a combined 55 years of lobbying experience to work the state Capitol – including two well-connected former lawmakers.

Backers of Spencer's bill say the Boy Scouts' lobbyists haven't spoken publicly on the Hidden Predator Act. But Spencer says their lobbyists are active in the Capitol's hallways, and behind the scenes. The Boy Scouts of America HQ have acknowledged our request for comment, but have not responded. Two of the Georgia lobbyists reached by 11Alive News, former Reps. Ed Lindsey and Virgil Fludd, declined comment.

"They are powerful," said Spencer. "They have a lot of influence in this Capitol. They know how to work the back channels. That's no surprise."



Spencer says the hidden predator act has other opposition – including from some conservatives who think there's already too much leeway in the courts for lawsuits.

