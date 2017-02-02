Options to avoid drunk driving

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bird Lady
-
Judge enters not guilty plea for White
-
Detectives: KY mother admits to killing family
-
National Signing Day 2017 highlights, 6pm, pt. 1
-
Chuck's Pawn Shop Warner Robins
-
Atlanta Falcons 'bird lady' feels a win coming
-
Super Bowl food, drinks equal big dollars
-
Lawmakers discuss medical cannabis expansion
-
35th Cherry Blossom Festival coming in March
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
More Stories
-
USPS not delivering to some residents in Bonaire…Feb. 2, 2017, 7:05 p.m.
-
Falcons fans left stranded after 'Bird Lady' buses…Feb. 2, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
Finding a Patriots fan in the heart of GeorgiaFeb. 2, 2017, 6:31 p.m.