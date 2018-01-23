Oscars 2018: Full list of Nominees

The nominations for the 90th Academy awards were announced Tuesday morning by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and War for the Planet of the Apes' Andy Serkis at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water continued its awards show streak and led the pack with 13 nominations, including best picture.
Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Academy Awards for the second time. The show will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Achievement in Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Achievement in Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Achievement in Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Achievement in Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Achievement in Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short
Dekalb Elementary
The 11 O'clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All Of Us
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Achievement in Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong Skull Island
War for the Planet of the Apes
Achievement in Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Alison Janney I tonya
Lesley Manwille Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf Ladybird
Octavia Spencer Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, Florida Project
Woddy Harrelson, 3 billboards
Richard Jenkens, Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, 3 billboards
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Edith and Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam On The 405
Heroin
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Documentary Feature
Faces, Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Original Song
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call me By Your Name
Remember me, Coco
Stand up for Something, Marshall
This is Me, The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By your Name
The Disaster Artist
Molly's Game
Logan
Mudbound
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Ladybird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Isreal, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Achievement in Directing
Dunkirk
Get Out
Ladybird
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Picture
Call me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Ladybird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs