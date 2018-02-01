Parents of kids with Down syndrome band together with tattoo

PHOTO: Jennifer Sheran

ATLANTA - A group of metro Atlanta moms and dads are coming together to recognize their unique bond as parents of kids with Down syndrome.

That bond now comes with matching tattoos.

“Most of us had never dreamed we would be getting a tattoo but it just seemed right,” Jennifer Sheran, mom to 7-year-old Joey, said. “We all huddled and cheered each other on. Many of us had never met before that night but share this forever bond.”

The tattoo, meant to show unity and honor their kids, is an idea that has spread across the country and through social media.

Sheran explained the three points of the arrow represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome shown in Down syndrome.

“Like an arrow, we are often stretched before we soar,” she told 11Alive.

On Friday, the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta and GiGi’s Playhouse are hosting an additional 80 parents for a tattoo party.

“Both DSAA and GiGi’s have been so amazing for our family. It is through DSAA that I met my people - other parents on this journey,” Sheran said.

