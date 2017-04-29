Parents-to-be lured in by promise of a family, then surrogates don't deliver

Baby cot (Photo: Jandrie Lombard, WXIA)

"It’s like you’re mourning a child you’ve never met."

A birth mom has the right to hold her newborn in her arms and change her mind, to decide adoption is not what she wants after all. The prospective parents, no matter how much they paid to adopt, must accept that decision.

This is not what this story is about.

This is about a scam nine months in the making – at least in theory.

It is about women who lure prospective adoptive parents into paying their living expenses, even when they might not actually be pregnant.

Even though it is a form of fraud, there are no statistics on how often it happens because police rarely investigate. Adoption attorneys, facilitators and families are left on their own to determine which moms are using their pregnancy to make a few bucks.

And while the financial cost of this crime can range from a few hundred dollars to tens-of-thousands, the emotional toll is unimaginable.

