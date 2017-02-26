Parish brings Mardi Gras to Macon's Cherry Street

Parish restaurant and bar is bringing Mardi Gras from Bourbon Street to Cherry Street on Tuesday.
Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a celebration that happens right before the fasting and religious obligations associated with the season of Lent.
On Tuesday, Parish restaurant says they're shutting down Cherry Street for a Mardi Gras event in downtown Macon.
Manager Brandon Flagg says the party will feature live bands from 5-11 p.m. - and of course -- food favorites like Jambalaya, shrimp and grits, and beignets.
"We're having somewhat like a street party, have a few street performers, we're going to decorate the streets, kind of have a Bourbon Street style Mardi Gras," Flagg said.
Admission is free
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs