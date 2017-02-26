Parish brings Mardi Gras to Macon's Cherry Street

Parish is bringing Bourbon Street to Cherry Street.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a celebration that happens right before the fasting and religious obligations associated with the season of Lent.

On Tuesday, Parish restaurant says they're shutting down Cherry Street for a Mardi Gras event in downtown Macon.

Manager Brandon Flagg says the party will feature live bands from 5-11 p.m. - and of course -- food favorites like Jambalaya, shrimp and grits, and beignets.

"We're having somewhat like a street party, have a few street performers, we're going to decorate the streets, kind of have a Bourbon Street style Mardi Gras," Flagg said.

Admission is free





