Path of Destruction: Recounting deadly Albany tornado

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Customer shoots at Hot Wings Plus employee
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Albany suffers massive damage
-
Storm victims react after Albany tornado
-
Busboys tipper explains his generosity
-
Man found burned not driver in Wendy's wreck
-
Charges dropped against Craig, daughter
-
Reality star's mom missing, police suspect kidnapping
-
Two casinos possible with new legislation
-
Twiggs rehab and nursing home gets $1M upgrade
More Stories
-
Search called off for Albany child lost during tornadoJan 27, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Bonaire Middle student wins Houston Co. Spelling Bee…Jan 27, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with…Jan 27, 2017, 12:41 p.m.