Pennsylvania-based teen retailer Rue 21 closing 400 stores

Teen retailer rue21 plans to close about a third of its stores across the U.S. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM 13)

CRANBERRY, PA. - Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post , it called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary." Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

In Cental Georgia, the following stores are slated to close:

Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville

Dublin Mall, Dublin

The following statement was provided to our sister station WZZM 13:

"As part of our ongoing business transformation into a more cost efficient operator, we are closing unprofitable stores across our fleet in order to focus on our many hundreds of highly profitable locations. The exact number and timing of these closings will be determined in the coming weeks."

© 2017 Associated Press