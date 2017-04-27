Pile of snakes dumped in Arkansas Walmart parking lot

A Dominican red mountain boa, Epicrates striatus striatus, from a private collection. (Photo: """Joel Sartore, National Geogra)

Paragould, AR-- Police were called to an Arkansas Walmart Sunday night in response to reports of a tangled pile of snakes lying in the parking lot.

The caller believed that the snakes were poisonous, but an officer was able to identify them as non-venomous garden snakes, according to a report from local news station KAIT.

There were as many as 40 snakes, but no injuries were reported.

While no criminal offense will be filed, Detective Jack Hailey told KAIT that, "At the minimum, you could look at disorderly conduct of causing alarm to a public place, but if you look at the bigger picture, if someone was trying to get away from them and got hurt in any sort of way, those charges could easily increase. Your actions [could] result in someone getting hurt and we don’t want that at all."

