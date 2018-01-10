Pizza order delivers attempted homicide suspect to Fla. deputies

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

PORT RICHEY, FLA. - A pizza order delivered more than a meal for a Port Richey man suspected of attempted homicide.

On Jan. 9, Luis Marino Nieuwkerk was involved in a verbal argument about narcotics at the 7000 block of Ashwood Dr. before he fired two rounds from a handgun at multiple victims.

Nieuwkerk left the scene in a dark sedan, which Pasco County detectives later found, abandoned at 10706 Yorkshire Court.

Deputies impounded the vehicle and kept watch at the apartment complex where the vehicle was found.

An afternoon pizza delivery led deputies to Nieuwkerk and he was taken into custody without incident around 3:15.

Nieuwkerk is being held at the Land O'Lakes Detention Center.

