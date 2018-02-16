WMAZ
8-year-old hit, killed by car while walking to school bus with mother

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Catherine Park, WXIA 12:01 PM. EST February 16, 2018

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - DeKalb Police have confirmed an 8-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Rays Road and Central Drive in Stone Mountain. 

According to police, an 8-year-old female was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street to get on a school bus. The mother was hit as well.

The 8-year-old was in critical condition when she was transported to the hospital and the mother sustained moderate injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and charges are pending. 

