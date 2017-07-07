MARIETTA, Ga. -- SWAT teams continue to negotiate with a man who walked into a Cobb County bank Friday and said he had a bomb.

The incident is unfolding at the Wells Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Road.

The call came in around 9:32 a.m. According to police, the man said he had a bomb and began to make demands.

Windy Hill Road in that area is shut down until further notice as police and bomb units surround the bank. (Check our traffic cameras and maps if you have to be in the area)

By 1 p.m, Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said no hostages were left in the bank after two employees were able to get out. Before the employees were released, the suspect allowed them to drink water.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cobb County Police mobile command unit is on the scene where police are gathered at a gas station nearby.

Lt. Dana Pierce said the man was inside with a couple of employees and is in communication with officers.

“We understand the employees inside are not going to be harmed according to what he’s told us. We’re not anticipating that,” Piece said.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but have not released his name. They did say he is a Wells Fargo customer.

SWAT teams were seen ramming the back of the bank as a drone flew overhead.

