Police: Bank robber claims he has bomb, hostages at Wells Fargo

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Someone identified as a bank robber is claiming to have a bomb and hostages inside of a Cobb Co. bank.
Cobb County Police's K9 and bomb units are on the scene of the Well Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Rd. The 911 call came in around 9:32 because of police.
Windy Hill Road in that area is shut down until further notice.
%
The Cobb County Police mobile command unit is on the scene where police are gathered at a gas station nearby.
Stay with 11Alive for updates on this developing story. Sign up for alerts in the 11Alive App for the latest.
PHOTOS | Bomb threat at Wells Fargo in Cobb
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs