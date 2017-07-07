Police: Bank robber claims he has bomb, hostages at Wells Fargo

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Someone identified as a bank robber is claiming to have a bomb and hostages inside of a Cobb Co. bank.

Cobb County Police's K9 and bomb units are on the scene of the Well Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Rd. The 911 call came in around 9:32 because of police.

Windy Hill Road in that area is shut down until further notice.

The Cobb County Police mobile command unit is on the scene where police are gathered at a gas station nearby.

