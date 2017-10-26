Police: Culprit vandalizing cars in Snellville turns out to be woodpecker

(Photo: Snellville Police Department/Facebook)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- A Snellville neighborhood has been set upon by a serial vandal who won't even face charges now that he's been caught in the act.

That's because the suspect who has been breaking car mirrors in the Nob Hill subdivision is apparently a bird.

Snellville police first put out a stern warning to a then-unknown culprit on Oct. 19 explaining that misdemeanor property damage can quickly escalate to a felony - and life-changing - crime. They asked parents to talk to their children about the seriousness the actions that, at the time, they believed to be the act of juveniles.

But the next day they posted an update brought to them by a neighbor who snapped a photo of a pileated woodpecker in the act. Police even believe they have a motive in this unusual animal crime.

"It is most likely a retaliation to our post about geese the other day," the police department's update read. "It is known that the goose and woodpecker work together to cause trouble in safe areas."

Responses to this oddball crime and a bird caught "red-taloned" have been pretty diverse - including one person who believes this little guy should be "billed" for the crime his own bill caused.

